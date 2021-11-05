18 interesting maps to change your perspective on the world around you

Pics

Everyone loves a good map, right? And if you don’t then you’ve come to the wrong place (do you need a map out of here?)

Anyway, here are 18 cool and interesting maps posted on Reddit that might just change your perspective on the world a little bit.

1. ‘Light Blue Is A Map As We Know It And Dark Blue Is The Actual Size Of Each Country’



2. ‘Oklahoma man hole covers have a city map on, with a blue dot to show where you are’

3. ‘Each Section Has 10% Of The World’s Population’

4. ‘United Kingdom’

5. ‘Japan, How Big It Is In Reality?’



6. ‘United States Elevation Map’



7. ‘Most Popular Lastnames In Europe’



8. ‘The Longest Possible Train Travel In The World’

9. ‘Euler Diagram-Map Of The British Isles’

