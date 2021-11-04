Videos

This man’s ‘tired’ microwave revelation (6 years after he bought it) is 15 seconds well spent

Poke Staff. Updated November 4th, 2021

To some people (not us) this might appear to be common sense. To others (us) it’s proper a mind-blower.

It’s a video shared by @mrelectricnick over on TikTok of his rather tired looking microwave, and the revelation that suddenly occurred to him six years – six years! – after he bought it.

@mrelectricnick #stitch with @meganmitchellofficial ♬ original sound – mrelectricnick

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source TikTok @mrelectricnick H/T Mirror