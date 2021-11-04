This dog’s three-legged run-up to a high five is today’s most adorable thing

Animals

Most adorable thing of the day is surely the video of this dog posted on Reddit by chrismanmd.

It’s a video of their dachshund called Meri who has a very special way of meeting your high five.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘This is about the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen! Meri is a very good girl!’

imayposteventually ‘I love when our babies put their own spin on tricks. When I tell my cat “bang” he utters his “oh no i’ve been hit” meow and softly lands on his side, with a small “oomf.”

galacticretriever ‘Gotta get a running start for the highest of fives.’

dragobah ‘Haha dachshunds need all the height they can get!’

hbgbees

READ MORE

Bad day? Could be worse, you could work for one of these 13 outrageous bosses

Source Reddit u/chrismanmd