People furious at the John Lewis Christmas ad is making us like it even more

Poke Staff. Updated November 4th, 2021

The John Lewis Christmas ad has landed a week earlier than usual this year and rather fabulous it is too.

The two-minute ad is called Unexpected Guest and true to its tradition, features an acoustic version of an ’80s hit, this time Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder’s Together in Electric Dreams.

But it turned out not everyone appreciated it. What could they possibly be upset about?

In fact, not only did they not appreciate it – in true 2021 style – they were furious. Really, really furious.

And it just made us like it even more.

That’s definitely enough of that sort of thing. We think we like this exchange best.

Or maybe this.

Welcome to Christmas 2021, everyone.

