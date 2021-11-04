People furious at the John Lewis Christmas ad is making us like it even more

Twitter

The John Lewis Christmas ad has landed a week earlier than usual this year and rather fabulous it is too.

The two-minute ad is called Unexpected Guest and true to its tradition, features an acoustic version of an ’80s hit, this time Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder’s Together in Electric Dreams.

But it turned out not everyone appreciated it. What could they possibly be upset about?

What happens when an #UnexpectedGuest lands in your forest? 🌠 You show them how Christmas is done, of course 🎄 Find out more 💫 ✨ https://t.co/mSbISaLCtU pic.twitter.com/Rz6eb0dslA — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) November 4, 2021

In fact, not only did they not appreciate it – in true 2021 style – they were furious. Really, really furious.

And it just made us like it even more.

1.

Sorry but this just doesn’t cut the mustard.

Its a poor advert for Christmas.

Bare and Hare was the best one you’ve done. You seem to have left your roots and forgotten what your core customer likes or why they shop with you.

Stop the woke and get back to basics — Geoff – be 🇬🇧 buy 🇬🇧 (@HorshamGardener) November 4, 2021

2.

John Lewis, a great store throughout the years, sadly went woke and now seems to be going broke ! — Haz 🇬🇧 (@harryd20200) November 4, 2021

3.

Once upon a time your adverts used to be quite good. This was awful. — SAC (@mstlklncs) November 4, 2021

4.

You’re Christmas sales will plummet. And if you can spend allegedly 8 million on this. Then I’m assuming you’ve paid some of the furlough money back. — Heather ⚡️🇬🇧 🦀 (@HHepplewhite) November 4, 2021

5.

weeks early Xmas advert from John Lewis. I think its to “tick boxs” not traditional. This country is losing its identity and culture to please the masses. — sam stern (@ssamstern) November 4, 2021

6.

Terrible advert. I think there is an underlying message here, and that is that we should tolerate those who are different than us. Which to me is not a Christmas advert, but a cultural one. And by definition, political 🤔 — Pusser (@Pusser36487543) November 4, 2021

7.

That’s 97% of their customer base annoyed. If only these woke advertisers realise how predictable they are these days. So much so they turn customers away and are becoming a joke. — Brian G 🐝🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@briangoldsmith) November 4, 2021

8.

I’ll not be buying anything from #JohnLewis after seeing the #johnlewisadvert then! The only white face is an alien, all the rest are black! Not racist but totally want adverts to reflect the UK dynamic, 15% of the UK are Black, reflect that please! — Matt Walkden 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MattWalkden) November 4, 2021

That’s definitely enough of that sort of thing. We think we like this exchange best.

Can’t relate to this at all. — Jan (@BacardiKid) November 4, 2021

but you could relate to an excitable dragon which breathed fire from its nose, or Moz the monster who lived under a bed, or two snowmen who went on a journey??? lighten up Jan, it’s Christmas, they’re trying to share the Christmas spirit ffs — abs🖤 (@abs_rufc) November 4, 2021

Or maybe this.

Why don’t they just do an animated advert using a penguin , polar bear or reindeer ? Keep the politics out. — Richard H (@rhambri) November 4, 2021

How is there politics in the for gods sake? If you can’t see the reaching out to a friend at Christmas as being festive the I’m sorry for you. — sally lloyd (@flubbzilla) November 4, 2021

Welcome to Christmas 2021, everyone.

Yer Da is making an absolute show of himself in these replies, take his phone off him now. — Lord Thistlewick Bert (@TheBert89) November 4, 2021

If you are angry about a kid and an alien on the new #johnlewisadvert then please make your way into the “Nobody Wants To Hear From You” queue. Thanks x — Rob Jeffries (@RobJeffries) November 4, 2021

A lot of you are getting very upset over an advert. I don’t think you’re supposed to take “White Christmas” quite so literally. JC x — Jesus Christ (@ResurrectedDude) November 4, 2021

