‘The Guy Who Decides Podcasts’ has a lot to answer for

If you haven’t seen Australian comedian Jimmy Rees before, you’ve really been missing out. He’s a funny and talented man, who regularly produces hilarious sketches on a range of topics, with one particular recurring theme being the Guy Who Decides stuff.

He’s been The Guy Who Decides Clocks, dog hairstyles and packaging, amongst many other things, and he’s now given us a peak at the creation of podcasts.

‘You’ve got to have music, Sir.’ ‘Fine. Crappy, royalty-free internet music.’

YouTube users, naturally, loved it.

Absolutely spot on! Cracked up so much my face hurt!

Natalie Brown

Is now the wrong time to admit that I play these at double speed?

abzu looks

I listened to a friend’s podcast once out of guilt. Cured my insomnia.

Mike Hockleby Cumming

Like they say – many a true word is spoken in jest.

As an avid podcaster listener this is all true.

bernadmanny

Source Jimmy Rees