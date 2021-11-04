News

Our 10 favourite clapbacks to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s ramblings about the French

Poke Staff. Updated November 4th, 2021

We regret to inform you that Jacob Rees-Mogg has been at it again – and by ‘it’, we mean making provocative and insensitive statements – this time about the French.

We even more regret that we had to listen to the episode in question of The Moggcast to make sure we knew what he was talking about – even if he didn’t.

This is what he said in response to Conservative Home’s question about why the row had blown up between the UK and France.

“I think it’s late-Octoberitis. You see, we have, erm, very important anniversaries at the end of October, so we have …erm, erm …Trafalgar Day on the 21st and Agincourt Day on the 25th.”

His comment was met with the disdain it deserved, including from some actual French people – and historians.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

We very much enjoyed this call to a better mindset from author Véronique David-Martin.

One in the eye for Rees-Mogg.

