Our 10 favourite clapbacks to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s ramblings about the French

We regret to inform you that Jacob Rees-Mogg has been at it again – and by ‘it’, we mean making provocative and insensitive statements – this time about the French.

We even more regret that we had to listen to the episode in question of The Moggcast to make sure we knew what he was talking about – even if he didn’t.

This is what he said in response to Conservative Home’s question about why the row had blown up between the UK and France.

“I think it’s late-Octoberitis. You see, we have, erm, very important anniversaries at the end of October, so we have …erm, erm …Trafalgar Day on the 21st and Agincourt Day on the 25th.”

His comment was met with the disdain it deserved, including from some actual French people – and historians.

that's me that is, always thinking about Agincourt https://t.co/zBLHkFjg8x — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) November 3, 2021

Things a bigot might say – https://t.co/xAagiH7jfr — alan (@crowbloke) November 3, 2021

In my new book I argue Agincourt is the most overrated, least consequential battle, and the French simply don’t care about it because they won the war, so… https://t.co/NdFIOpqI1K — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 3, 2021

God bless nannied men. https://t.co/Hs4siX5Xrw — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) November 2, 2021

The two most consequenital defeats in our history were both at the hands of the French. In October. Hastings and Yorktown pic.twitter.com/pyZIECBfSc — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) November 3, 2021

Jacob Rees-Mogg is the UK spin-off of the 1988 blockbuster Big – where a 12-year-old is turned into a grown man until the pressure of living as an adult begins to overwhelm him, and he longs to return to his simple, former life as a boy. https://t.co/Hs4siX5Xrw — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) November 3, 2021

It's the Etonian equivalent of finding a soldier in the jungle who thinks WW2 is still ongoing. https://t.co/RHg6whXO5l — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) November 2, 2021

Most French people have no more heard of the Battle of Agincourt than the English have heard of the Battle of Castillon https://t.co/uOcEkmefSc — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 3, 2021

They do have the consolation of invading, occupying and ruling England from 1066 and beyond. https://t.co/GlAdt9hGHI — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) November 2, 2021

We very much enjoyed this call to a better mindset from author Véronique David-Martin.

You're joking, aren't you? Real French person here! French people NEVER think of Agincourt, absolutely never. Nor do they think of Hastings or Austerlitz. We're more interested in the present & future than the past. We have a prestigious past but it's what we do now that matters. — V. #IWearAMask #InLimbo #LesMaitresdelOrage (@InlimboV) November 2, 2021

One in the eye for Rees-Mogg.

Source Jacob Rees-Mogg Image Screengrab