News

13 favourite reactions to the government’s standards reform U-turn

John Plunkett. Updated November 4th, 2021

It’s hardly the first U-turn executed by Boris Johnson’s government but – in a crowded field – it’s surely the most dramatic and humiliating yet.

A day after Tory MPs voted to overhaul the standards that saw Owen Paterson found guilty of lobbying, it has hastily ditched its plans following a barrage of criticism from just about everyone.

Having abandoned the proposed changes to House of Commons sleaze rules, the government will now begin cross-party talks on how to implement any reform.

It wasn’t entirely a surprise to everyone, not least Gary Neville who said this five hours before the announcement.

Here’s Jacob-Rees Moog applying the handbrake turn in the Commons today.

And here are our 13 favourite reactions.

To conclude …

