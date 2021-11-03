Videos

Woman discovers her neighbour is a radio host in the most cringeworthy way possible

Poke Staff. Updated November 3rd, 2021

We don’t all get on with our neighbours, and quite often we don’t know our neighbours at all.

But it’s rare – if ever – that you find out what your neighbours think about you in quite such a cringeworthy way as this.

It’s someone called @sabinababy over on TikTok – who found out her neighbour’s a radio host and, well, this is how it happened.

The absolute horror.

Here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

And here’s what the next-door neighbour, Justin of ‘Brian, Ali, and Justin’ on Chicago’s WKQX radio station
had to say.

And there was indeed a part 2 after the pair got in touch.

And there appeared to be no doubt where most people’s sympathy lay.

