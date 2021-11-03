Woman discovers her neighbour is a radio host in the most cringeworthy way possible

Videos

We don’t all get on with our neighbours, and quite often we don’t know our neighbours at all.

But it’s rare – if ever – that you find out what your neighbours think about you in quite such a cringeworthy way as this.

It’s someone called @sabinababy over on TikTok – who found out her neighbour’s a radio host and, well, this is how it happened.

The absolute horror.

Here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

And here’s what the next-door neighbour, Justin of ‘Brian, Ali, and Justin’ on Chicago’s WKQX radio station

had to say.

And there was indeed a part 2 after the pair got in touch.

And there appeared to be no doubt where most people’s sympathy lay.

