Woman discovers her neighbour is a radio host in the most cringeworthy way possible
We don’t all get on with our neighbours, and quite often we don’t know our neighbours at all.
But it’s rare – if ever – that you find out what your neighbours think about you in quite such a cringeworthy way as this.
It’s someone called @sabinababy over on TikTok – who found out her neighbour’s a radio host and, well, this is how it happened.
@sabinahbaby♬ original sound – Sabina
The absolute horror.
Here are just a few of the comments it prompted.
And here’s what the next-door neighbour, Justin of ‘Brian, Ali, and Justin’ on Chicago’s WKQX radio station
had to say.
And there was indeed a part 2 after the pair got in touch.
@sabinahbaby Reply to @kqxjustin ♬ original sound – Sabina
And there appeared to be no doubt where most people’s sympathy lay.
Source TikTok @sabinababy Image screengrab Pixabay