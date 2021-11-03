This cat saving a kid from a dog attack is today’s most jaw-dropping 21 seconds

Animals

This news clip starts off horrifying and ends up amazing (and thank goodness for that). It’s video of a cat saving a child from a dog attack and it’s proper jaw-dropping stuff.

Go cat!

And here are our favourite things people said about it after the clip was shared by 89MichaelAdams89 on Reddit.

‘The cat was like, not on my watch!’

89MichaelAdams89 ‘That cat gets fed salmon filets on a daily now.’

NakioLuna ‘It’s a mercenary, it doesn’t work for free.’

4ar0n ‘Cat was like fuck off my property.’

tazztsim “No one bites my kid but me!!”.- Cat

JohnDax ‘I mean, that was a body check by the cat lol. Impressive.’

aeaswen ‘Yea that’s what struck me as interesting…seems like such an abnormal behavioral move for a cat. Not clawing or biting, just momentum to detach the dog from the kid. What cat has ever used that move in their life? …and it was instinctual for this cat. Pretty wild.’

Distance_by_Time ‘I love how the cat kick him “U FOOKING W0T M8”

“Hey kid you ok ?”

*Turn to see the dog is still here*

“U FOOKIN WANT MORE ??”

Dahns

Source Reddit u/89MichaelAdams89