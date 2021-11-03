This Canadian’s takedown of an American troll was a declaration of war (sort of)

Life

Well, not quite a declaration of war, obviously. But it’s still a leading contender for comeback of the week.

It’s an exchange about money transfer Cash App – no, us neither – and it escalated quickly, very quickly.

‘Just because of freedom and law,’ said Comfortablejack who shared it on Reddit.

Ooof.

‘This American has made a joke about my country not having an app. I will bring up the failures of their government as a response 😎’

Universal_Cup ‘American: Canada, lol. ‘Canadian: YOUR ENTIRE WAY OF LIFE WAS A TEMPORARY DISTRACTION TO DIVERT YOUR ATTENTION AWAY FROM THE BLEAK MEANINGLESS OF YOUR EXISTENCE.\

A_Rampaging_Hobo

And by all accounts the American banking system isn’t what it might be.

‘So the banking system in North America is old AF. The infrastructure behind it is being modernized (at least in Canada) to be more in line with Europe, but the apps and other money transfer services are basically filling a hole that the obsolete bank system has created. ‘People don’t realize that clearing and settlement is nearly instant in Europe due to their better underlying system, whereas in NA — even if you see the money in your account — it may not have been cleared yet, they’re just giving you essentially a free loan.’

notnotaginger

