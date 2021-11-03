The Scottish National Gallery’s takedown of CNN’s Cop26 mix-up was a work of art

News

You’ll probably have seen by now CNN’s most unfortunate mix-up after correspondent Wolf Blitzer proudly announced on Twitter he had arrived in Edinburgh to cover the COP26 climate summit … taking place in Glasgow 50 miles away.

And there were lots of very funny takedowns which you can read here.

This tweet by Specsavers said it most concisely.

Should’ve gone to Glasgow — Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 1, 2021

But this, from the Twitter account of the National Galleries of Scotland, was a proper work of art.

Beautiful watercolour of the Glasgow skyline. Henry G. Duguid, 1850. https://t.co/HpoWo3Wwxr pic.twitter.com/yavsdBIy76 — National Galleries (@NatGalleriesSco) November 1, 2021

Boom. Somebody frame it!

Aye. The good old Glasgow Castle. Such a pity it was demolished to make way for the M8… — Simon Fraser 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@The_SimonFraser) November 1, 2021

It’s great to see the witty riposte The National Galleries of Scotland have to CNN & Wolf Blitzer’s earlier tweet, that they were glad to be at COP26, with Edinburgh Castle in the background. Nice trolling guys … keep it up. https://t.co/xzUtcqsEtN pic.twitter.com/UrX8gF9ic9 — Brian Lord Muckety Muck O Leith🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Amalkadog) November 1, 2021

And this sort of thing only made it better.

That’s Edinburg, not Glasgow. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇹Separatist Liz McBertollini 📚 (@mckinlay_liz) November 1, 2021

