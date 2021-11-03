News

The Scottish National Gallery’s takedown of CNN’s Cop26 mix-up was a work of art

Poke Staff. Updated November 3rd, 2021

You’ll probably have seen by now CNN’s most unfortunate mix-up after correspondent Wolf Blitzer proudly announced on Twitter he had arrived in Edinburgh to cover the COP26 climate summit … taking place in Glasgow 50 miles away.

And there were lots of very funny takedowns which you can read here.

This tweet by Specsavers said it most concisely.

But this, from the Twitter account of the National Galleries of Scotland, was a proper work of art.

Boom. Somebody frame it!

And this sort of thing only made it better.

Source Twitter @NatGalleriesSco