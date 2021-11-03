News

A Republican congresswoman’s stab at Greta Thunberg was an impressive self-own

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 3rd, 2021

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert isn’t exactly a model stateswoman. In fact, it’s not even clear whether she knows which state she’s meant to be representing.

Insert your own slow hand clap. Sadly, incompetence isn’t her only problem – here’s a small selection of reasons why she’s hit the headlines.

She tweeted information that could have endangered Nancy Pelosi during the Capitol riots.

Appeared on Zoom with a veritable arsenal as her background.

Described the US Equality Act as a “supremacy of gays, lesbians and transvestites”.

Mocked Joe Biden for not having as good a relationship with dictators as Donald Trump had.

Declared her pronoun to be ‘patriot’.

In short, she’s what they call in the US ‘a piece of work’.

To enhance that reputation, she has shared her hot take on this Greta Thunberg rallying cry outside the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit.

Completely misinterpreting the use of ‘Blah, blah, blah!, Boebert seemed to believe that Greta genuinely didn’t know what the delegates were doing inside.

She couldn’t have done much better if she had deliberately set out to display her dismal comprehension skills.

We wonder what the Congresswoman for Utah Colorado would make of this very different clip of Greta.

