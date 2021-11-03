A Republican congresswoman’s stab at Greta Thunberg was an impressive self-own

News

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert isn’t exactly a model stateswoman. In fact, it’s not even clear whether she knows which state she’s meant to be representing.

Lauren Boebert’s latest FEC filing says she represents Utah. She represents Colorado — or at least she’s supposed to. Maybe Colorado can find someone who actually wants to represent them. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 30, 2021

Insert your own slow hand clap. Sadly, incompetence isn’t her only problem – here’s a small selection of reasons why she’s hit the headlines.

She tweeted information that could have endangered Nancy Pelosi during the Capitol riots. Appeared on Zoom with a veritable arsenal as her background. Described the US Equality Act as a “supremacy of gays, lesbians and transvestites”. Mocked Joe Biden for not having as good a relationship with dictators as Donald Trump had. Declared her pronoun to be ‘patriot’.

In short, she’s what they call in the US ‘a piece of work’.

To enhance that reputation, she has shared her hot take on this Greta Thunberg rallying cry outside the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit.

"No more 'blah blah blah.' No more whatever the fuck they're doing inside there." — Climate activist Greta Thunberg outside the UN climate summit pic.twitter.com/FntpSOyMvr — The Recount (@therecount) November 1, 2021

Completely misinterpreting the use of ‘Blah, blah, blah!, Boebert seemed to believe that Greta genuinely didn’t know what the delegates were doing inside.

She couldn’t have done much better if she had deliberately set out to display her dismal comprehension skills.

You really know how to make someone look bad on Twitter….YOU. You are the absolute worst. You could learn a thing or 3 from @GretaThunberg. Trust. https://t.co/dt9j51iCLY — Matt Zarley (@MattZarley) November 2, 2021

It’s embarrassing that a teenagers message went over the head of a member of Congress. It’s more embarrassing that you think you’re embarrassing her, when you’re embarrassing yourself. What she means by “no more blah blah blah”, is that we need action, not empty words. pic.twitter.com/YMsUiFAlqi — Kal – The truth should matter. (@TruthJustis4USA) November 1, 2021

You just proved it for yourself, #boebertisanidiot https://t.co/e7eUxe8inh — Anne Marie Flynn (@🏠) (@AnneMarieFlynn2) November 1, 2021

Tell me someone took your GED exam, without telling me someone took your GED exam. If someone hadn't taken your GED exam, you might understand Climate Change. @laurenboebert https://t.co/FTzCwqlHve — Scott Huffman for NC 🏴‍☠️ (@HuffmanForNC) November 2, 2021

The fact that you don’t understand what she’s doing does not mean that she doesn’t understand what she’s doing. — Steve Benedict (@SteveBenedict17) November 1, 2021

Picking on young girls? Didn’t you get that out of your system in High School? Oh… wait… — Duncan Gonuts (@ECincy76) November 1, 2021

Which state are you from, again? https://t.co/cnEe9r8Ty0 — Just a Host Body (@lexi5983) November 2, 2021

Thank you for helping broadcast her message. While it's clearly lost on you, maybe it will resonate with people who would like to save the planet. — Katie Porter's Whiteboard (@ChipHarbour) November 1, 2021

We wonder what the Congresswoman for Utah Colorado would make of this very different clip of Greta.

