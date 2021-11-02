Videos

This Italian translator’s contrasting reactions to Trump and Biden is all of us

John Plunkett. Updated November 2nd, 2021

This side-by-side comparison of an Italian translator’s contrasting reactions to listening to Donald Trump and Joe Biden has gone wildly viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.

On the one side in the video posted by @therecount on Twitter is translator Elisabetta Savigni Ullmann listening to Trump during his meeting with Pope Francis four years ago.

And on the other side is Ullman listening to Biden during his first stop in Rome last week.

You don’t need to speak more than one language to relate to that.

Couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

To conclude …

And just in case you need a reminder.

Source Twitter @therecount