This Italian translator’s contrasting reactions to Trump and Biden is all of us

Videos

This side-by-side comparison of an Italian translator’s contrasting reactions to listening to Donald Trump and Joe Biden has gone wildly viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.

On the one side in the video posted by @therecount on Twitter is translator Elisabetta Savigni Ullmann listening to Trump during his meeting with Pope Francis four years ago.

And on the other side is Ullman listening to Biden during his first stop in Rome last week.

Italian translator: Trump vs. Biden pic.twitter.com/bpQnSB4uNP — The Recount (@therecount) October 29, 2021

You don’t need to speak more than one language to relate to that.

i can’t stop watching this https://t.co/KKyGh7BpG3 — Ally Sammarco (@ally_sammarco) October 29, 2021

This… this is exactly what I mean! A stark contrast between right and wrong. https://t.co/RmayOmi36E — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) October 29, 2021

OMG this is hilarious! 😂 And so telling. https://t.co/MWIVrVfA2q — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) October 29, 2021

Traduttrice interprete alle prese con due clienti leggermente differenti 🙂 https://t.co/Tqc6cgtJNo — Paolo Attivissimo (@disinformatico) October 29, 2021

Couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

To conclude …

And just in case you need a reminder.

READ MORE

17 stupendously awkward dates to make your day better (unless it was you on the date)

Source Twitter @therecount