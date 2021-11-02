This might just be the perfect Halloween costume for 2021

Popular

There were a lot of very impressive costumes around for Halloween 2021, as there always are. Some people really nailed it.

Lizzo dressed as Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit.

Then there was this incredibly technical camera costume.

Halloween costume winner for 2021… pic.twitter.com/yHvy6B7orr — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 1, 2021

Steve Buscemi even went as himself in meme form.

Steve Buscemi wins Halloween giving out candy in Brooklyn dressed as his epic GIF….”How do you do, fellow kids” 📷by @mikeshza pic.twitter.com/bBidpZXUYY — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 1, 2021

Next-level stuff.

But this one really captured that 2020-2021 feel, because – let’s face it – they’re really the same year.

Full disclosure – there may be a tie for Most Apt Costume of 2021.

Top marks to u/thegriffith on Reddit for that bit of topical wordplay.

It’s too close to call. They both win.

