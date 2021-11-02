Popular

This might just be the perfect Halloween costume for 2021

Poke Staff. Updated November 2nd, 2021

There were a lot of very impressive costumes around for Halloween 2021, as there always are. Some people really nailed it.

Lizzo dressed as Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit.

Then there was this incredibly technical camera costume.

Steve Buscemi even went as himself in meme form.

Next-level stuff.

But this one really captured that 2020-2021 feel, because – let’s face it – they’re really the same year.

Full disclosure – there may be a tie for Most Apt Costume of 2021.

Top marks to u/thegriffith on Reddit for that bit of topical wordplay.

It’s too close to call. They both win.

