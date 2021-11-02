CNN sent their reporter to Edinburgh – 50 miles from COP26 in Glasgow

News

Who among us hasn’t got a ‘wrong venue’ story? Perhaps you turned up at the wrong branch for an interview, the wrong church for a wedding – or maybe you flew from the US to Italy to Edinburgh to cover the COP26 climate summit, only to discover it’s actually nearly 50 miles away, in Glasgow.

No? Just CNN’s news anchor, Wolf Blitzer, then.

Geography is hard. Episode 3,487,922.

Of course, it was never going to fly under Twitter’s radar, and the answers were too good not to share.

These were our favourites.

Who’s going to tell him https://t.co/9d5NnOggQD — Alan White (@aljwhite) November 1, 2021

You seem to have all the necessary attributes to become my next Foreign Secretary. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 1, 2021

Forgive me if I get my information from a news organization that managed to go to the right city — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 1, 2021

". . . but the conference is in Glasgow?" "We have to have a castle." "There are some lovely buildings in Glasgow. Charles Rennie Mackin. . ." "CASTLE." https://t.co/a28NHv6McY — Andrew Mueller (@andrew_mueller) November 1, 2021

I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit. COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties.” It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue. pic.twitter.com/3l61Grm7fh — christhebarker (@christhebarker) November 1, 2021

To be fair to Wolf, the queue to get into the Glasgow summit does now extend all the way to Edinburgh https://t.co/KNVlxJiP3V — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 1, 2021

Should've gone to Glasgow — Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 1, 2021

I'm now reporting from the Scotch Tape headquarters where 20,000 leaders will gather…. pic.twitter.com/ssfI4weVgg — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 1, 2021

Glasgow’s own Lorraine Kelly had a suitably Glaswegian response.

