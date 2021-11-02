News

CNN sent their reporter to Edinburgh – 50 miles from COP26 in Glasgow

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 2nd, 2021

Who among us hasn’t got a ‘wrong venue’ story? Perhaps you turned up at the wrong branch for an interview, the wrong church for a wedding – or maybe you flew from the US to Italy to Edinburgh to cover the COP26 climate summit, only to discover it’s actually nearly 50 miles away, in Glasgow.

No? Just CNN’s news anchor, Wolf Blitzer, then.

Geography is hard. Episode 3,487,922.

Of course, it was never going to fly under Twitter’s radar, and the answers were too good not to share.

These were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Glasgow’s own Lorraine Kelly had a suitably Glaswegian response.

Source Wolf Blitzer Image Wolf Blitzer