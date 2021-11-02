The only 5 takedowns you need of this anti-vaxxer’s claim that US schools teach cannibalism

Weird World

We’ve heard anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers make a whole load of outrageous claims, but this one takes the biscuit – and we don’t want to know the ingredients, thank you very much.

Woman at Traverse City Sch Bd meeting this week: “Satan’s agenda is behind this. Masks don’t work and neither do vaccines. It’s destroying and killing. You want to program children to turn in their parents. Right now, there are classrooms in the US that are teaching cannibalism.” pic.twitter.com/ZBZJwCvCKk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 30, 2021

“Right now, there are classrooms in the United States that are teaching cannibalism. Where does this come from?”

Yes. Where does it come from? Could it have come straight from Aunty Maureen’s Facebook page? Complete mystery.

These five tweets were the best responses.

1.

I flunked cannibalism in middle-school. Came around a bit in high school though. Perseverance… https://t.co/1OCznDCDcz — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 30, 2021

2.

I could not get in to Cannibalism, having failed the Chainsaw Butchery 201 prerequisite https://t.co/Py4q0qN97N — Laura Lorson (@prairielaura) October 31, 2021

3.

No wonder my daughter needed a cadaver in her Home Economics class. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 30, 2021

4.

When I die, instead of to science, I am going to donate my body to the school lunch program. — Parmesan & Pinot – Enforce the Subpoenas! (@ParmesanPinot) October 30, 2021

5.

I remember when Satan was focused on writing good music. https://t.co/xY43zsecf6 — Andy Andrist (@andyandrist) October 30, 2021

On a more serious note –

When they make these absurd claims like that they are teaching cannibalism in schools, someone absolutely needs to call them on that and ask them to provide evidence of that.

No one is teaching cannibalism. That’s insane. — Tyler David (@tedavid93) October 30, 2021

