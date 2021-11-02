Weird World

The only 5 takedowns you need of this anti-vaxxer’s claim that US schools teach cannibalism

Poke Staff. Updated November 2nd, 2021

We’ve heard anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers make a whole load of outrageous claims, but this one takes the biscuit – and we don’t want to know the ingredients, thank you very much.

“Right now, there are classrooms in the United States that are teaching cannibalism. Where does this come from?”

Yes. Where does it come from? Could it have come straight from Aunty Maureen’s Facebook page? Complete mystery.

These five tweets were the best responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

On a more serious note –

