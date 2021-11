Life

If you want to keep up to date with all the very latest takes on vaccines and the pandemic, look no further than Bad Vaccine Takes – @BadVaccineTakes – on Twitter.

And if you’re wondering just how bad these vaccine takes get, feast your eyes on 21 of the very worst …

1.

(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.

(via)

5.

(via)

6.

(via)

7.

(via)

8.

(via)

9.

(via)

10.

(via)