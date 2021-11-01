A viral TikTok has got people talking about Ringo’s star quality

Celebrity

There’s an old myth that John Lennon said that not only was Ringo Starr not the best drummer in the world, but that he wasn’t even the best drummer in The Beatles. If simply listening to him play hasn’t already put that myth to bed, we’re not sure this will – but it can’t hurt.

Drummer Grahame O’Shea’s tribute to one of his musical heroes has had a million views in three days, and as these things tend to do, has also found its way onto Twitter, where it warmed the cockles of Andrew Ellard’s heart.

As someone who doesn’t understand much about music, and who doesn’t especially get the Beatles, this made me do a lovely “Ahhhh!” pic.twitter.com/qeUtCJCcsy — Andrew Ellard (@ellardent) October 29, 2021

He wasn’t the only appreciative viewer.

That old gag about Ringo not even being the best drummer in the Beatles really hurt his reputation, I think. But he was amazing and innovative, and came up with wonderful drum parts. If Dave Grohl swears by him, then that’s good enough for me. https://t.co/NMfAlnjoit — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) October 30, 2021

Ringo is one of the greats https://t.co/i0vtGcWdzD — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) October 30, 2021

The ‘Ringo wasn’t a good drummer though was he?’ argument dealt with in 60 seconds. https://t.co/RN9AuaJ3i9 — Christy Coysh (@ChristyCoysh) October 30, 2021

I could watch videos where drummers defend Ringo all day https://t.co/lpdqVUU4cb — Elis James (@elisjames) October 30, 2021

I remember Ringo saying once that John played him some music and said, can you play a drumbeat like that? Ring replied, John, there are two drummers on that.

John said, ah you'll work it out Ring!

This wasn't flippancy, it was acknowledgement — 🎃 The Call of Chthönic Smïth 🐙 (@Chthonic_attack) October 30, 2021

In fact, it seems that the ‘not the best drummer in The Beatles’ line came not from John Lennon, but from the Radio 4 and Hat Trick comedy legend, Geoffrey Perkins.

“Ringo wasn’t even the best drummer in the Beatles.” Never said by John Lennon. Jasper Carrott’s office claimed it as 1983 gag; proof now it was said earlier, in BBC comedy Radio Active in Oct 1981. File here. Voice by Philip Pope. Written by Geoffrey Perkins. Not by John Lennon. pic.twitter.com/qSayztoKkw — Mark Lewisohn (@marklewisohn) September 11, 2018

Maybe now, people will let it be.

