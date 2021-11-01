Celebrity

A viral TikTok has got people talking about Ringo’s star quality

Poke Staff. Updated November 1st, 2021

There’s an old myth that John Lennon said that not only was Ringo Starr not the best drummer in the world, but that he wasn’t even the best drummer in The Beatles. If simply listening to him play hasn’t already put that myth to bed, we’re not sure this will – but it can’t hurt.

@grahamethedrummer

Dear Beatles fans, it’s our duty to keep this great music alive for many more generations. ##thebeatles ##ringostarr ##drummer ##music

♬ I Feel Fine – Remastered 2015 – The Beatles

Drummer Grahame O’Shea’s tribute to one of his musical heroes has had a million views in three days, and as these things tend to do, has also found its way onto Twitter, where it warmed the cockles of Andrew Ellard’s heart.

He wasn’t the only appreciative viewer.

In fact, it seems that the ‘not the best drummer in The Beatles’ line came not from John Lennon, but from the Radio 4 and Hat Trick comedy legend, Geoffrey Perkins.

Maybe now, people will let it be.

READ MORE

Who really said Ringo wasn’t the best drummer in the Beatles (and it wasn’t John Lennon)

Source Grahame O’Shea Image Screengrab