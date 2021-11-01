Nick Clegg talking Meta with Mark Zuckerberg is the most cringeworthy thing you’ll watch this year

Videos

It’s been a while – nine years, in fact – since Nick Clegg’s comedy ‘sorry’ video after the Lib Dems broke their election pledge not to raise tuition fees.

We only mention it because the former Lib Dem leader turned Facebook – Google, Google – vice‑president for global affairs and communications may have just topped it.

It’s a video exchange with Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook’s new name Meta and the ‘metaverse’ and, well, watch.

The whole presentation is worth watching in full for the complete mindfuck experience. But @nickclegg is always a highlight. Here he is allaying fears that the metaverse might destroy democracy or launch nuclear missiles from your toaster which of course it can’t pic.twitter.com/lweZn1HUrN — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) October 28, 2021

And just a few of the things people said about it.

And you thought Nick Clegg’s sorry video was his low point. Good heavens. pic.twitter.com/wY7ws3rjQi — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) October 29, 2021

As the world goes to he’ll, one of my few consolidations is that I realised Nick Clegg was a dick in 2009, predicted he’d only get dickier and lo and behold, he’s gone full grade level 11 https://t.co/OswX4Kx8ei — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 28, 2021

Just need Coldplay to join in. — John Cains (@JohnCains1) October 28, 2021

It’s truly remarkable that Nick Clegg’s reputation has deteriorated even further after the coalition years. I didn’t think that would be physically possible. — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) October 29, 2021

Black Mirror blooper reel — Adam Goldstein (@adamg_78) October 28, 2021

Nick Clegg

2010s: an embarrassing, slavish fig leaf for a blue-blooded millionaire 2020s: an embarrassing, slavish fig leaf for a tech billionaire. I will banish Clegg to the Phantom Zone! — Count Binface (@CountBinface) October 29, 2021

Just two straight up kinda guys bringing some good to the world. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) October 28, 2021

And because we’re talking Nick Clegg and that ‘sorry’ video …

Source Twitter @carolecadwalla H/T HuffPost