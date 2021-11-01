Videos

Nick Clegg talking Meta with Mark Zuckerberg is the most cringeworthy thing you’ll watch this year

Poke Staff. Updated November 1st, 2021

It’s been a while – nine years, in fact – since Nick Clegg’s comedy ‘sorry’ video after the Lib Dems broke their election pledge not to raise tuition fees.

We only mention it because the former Lib Dem leader turned Facebook – Google, Google – vice‑president for global affairs and communications may have just topped it.

It’s a video exchange with Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook’s new name Meta and the ‘metaverse’ and, well, watch.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

And because we’re talking Nick Clegg and that ‘sorry’ video …

READ MORE

People are mocking Facebook’s ‘Meta’ rebrand – 19 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns

Source Twitter @carolecadwalla H/T HuffPost