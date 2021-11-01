Melania’s eye roll as she turns away from Trump is hilariously brutal – 7 favourite responses

Videos

Donald Trump’s not been in the White House for a while now but it’s reassuring to know that some things don’t change.

Like the look on Melania’s face as she turns away from Donald Trump. You’ll remember her expression went wildly viral during her husband’s inauguration all the way back in 2017.

And it’s just happened again, after this glorious moment between the happy couple during the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday.

This video got deleted from Twitter. You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/5VEKhU5z7y — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 31, 2021

And here it is again in slow motion and close-up.

I did slo-mo, zooming and downloaded it so it is mine forever. lol pic.twitter.com/rl25S2H7Wr — Alison Rhodes is not a bot. 🌊 (@AlisonR61423986) October 31, 2021

We can’t stop watching it and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Who else gets the feeling that Melania can’t stand the sight of her husband?https://t.co/Mc7VuSU5VO — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 31, 2021

She looks like she’s catching a whiff of what’s left of his rotting soul. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) October 31, 2021

Melania hates doing her caretaker duty shifthttps://t.co/3IwxGZea2D — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) October 31, 2021

They’re perfect for each other — Greg 🤙 (@GergoyFriendman) October 31, 2021

Melania despises him as much as decent people do. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 31, 2021

Melania's Halloween costume tonight is "Loving wife who totally ISN'T fed up with this rotting corpse." Perfect fit.🤣🤣https://t.co/zcEMTsMaLD — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 31, 2021

Melania knows the cameras are on her. She does this on purpose. She hates him. And yet deserves him at the same time. https://t.co/NRZRY8fO5y — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 31, 2021

Just in case you want to enjoy again that moment back in 2017.

Melania Trump definitely loves her husband and is very happy to be here https://t.co/6Ex7uFeSEM pic.twitter.com/Rhwm6FpgHG — Jezebel (@Jezebel) January 23, 2017

And this was pretty good too, Melania’s face after greeting Trump’s daughter Ivanka at the Republican National Convention in 2020.

