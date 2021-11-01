Videos

Melania’s eye roll as she turns away from Trump is hilariously brutal – 7 favourite responses

John Plunkett. Updated November 1st, 2021

Donald Trump’s not been in the White House for a while now but it’s reassuring to know that some things don’t change.

Like the look on Melania’s face as she turns away from Donald Trump. You’ll remember her expression went wildly viral during her husband’s inauguration all the way back in 2017.

And it’s just happened again, after this glorious moment between the happy couple during the Major League Baseball World Series on Saturday.

And here it is again in slow motion and close-up.

We can’t stop watching it and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Just in case you want to enjoy again that moment back in 2017.

And this was pretty good too, Melania’s face after greeting Trump’s daughter Ivanka at the Republican National Convention in 2020.

Source Twitter @MeidasTouch