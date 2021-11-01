The Express called Boris Johnson a gladiator and got a massive thumbs down

News

You might recently have found yourself tapping your calendar and asking “Is this thing on?”, as the UK does a good impression of being back in the 70s, with effective food and fuel shortages and a fishing row with continental Europe.

Our focus now should be the war with France, not COP26. Who cares if sea levels rise out of control if you're not even allowed to fish in them?https://t.co/bE3CIjNXAY — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) October 30, 2021

Boris Johnson’s photo-op at the Colosseum might have you wondering if it’s slipped back further.

The PM stood in the Ancient Roman amphitheatre, while in Italy for the G20 summit, and addressed the issue of climate change, in the context of the Roman Empire’s decline.

The Prime Minister tells @GaryGibbonC4 that humanity could return to the 'dark ages' if the world fails to urgently tackle climate change. pic.twitter.com/8KJ35Aveyt — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 30, 2021

The Sunday Express went full Express with its response.

Never go full Express. It was an open goal Twitter couldn’t resist.

1.

Are you not entertained? https://t.co/W5KHYqQEfx — Katie Meta (@katie_martin_fx) October 30, 2021

2.

We have the most embarrassing media in the world pic.twitter.com/by0WhgTNld — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) October 31, 2021

3.

Hid in a fridge from Good Morning Britain pic.twitter.com/gjEfp7IcOj — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 31, 2021

4.

5.

6.

7.

If we’re talking Gladiator, Boris is obviously Commodus. https://t.co/rxwjocvd0f — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 30, 2021

8.

Ok I’m down with this if it means he’ll have to fight a lion or a bear armed only with a net & a stick. https://t.co/UeRRtsQZY8 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) October 30, 2021

9.

The Express thinks #BorisJohnson is Russell Crow. Everyone else thinks he’s a malevolent Benny Hill. pic.twitter.com/oK3X4eZ7Qn — @AgirlcalledToberonochy (@tober70986277) October 31, 2021

10.

Embarrassus Dickus! — Helen Mac (@LadyHellsBells) October 30, 2021

11.

“My name is Alexus, Borisus, De Pfeffelus Johnson, Commander of the Blue Wall of the North. Father to, er, some kids. Husband to, er, some women. And I will find a suit that fits, in New Look or in Next.” https://t.co/cSepu192LC — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) October 31, 2021

12.

This isn't news, this is propaganda, Boris is not a slave who was forced to fight another slave until one of them dies, for the entertainment of others. https://t.co/ith4ZgrPyF — Keith Mullin/TheFarm (@KeithMullin) October 31, 2021

Steve Peers took this swipe at the Express.

North Korea called, it wants its journalists back https://t.co/6bxYdpqqF5 — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) October 30, 2021

READ MORE

‘Iron Man Boris’ – 13 simply Marvel-ous responses to today’s Daily Express front page

Source Neil Henderson Image Express via Neil Henderson