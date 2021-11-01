News

The Express called Boris Johnson a gladiator and got a massive thumbs down

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 1st, 2021

You might recently have found yourself tapping your calendar and asking “Is this thing on?”, as the UK does a good impression of being back in the 70s, with effective food and fuel shortages and a fishing row with continental Europe.

Boris Johnson’s photo-op at the Colosseum might have you wondering if it’s slipped back further.

The PM stood in the Ancient Roman amphitheatre, while in Italy for the G20 summit, and addressed the issue of climate change, in the context of the Roman Empire’s decline.

The Sunday Express went full Express with its response.

Never go full Express. It was an open goal Twitter couldn’t resist.

Steve Peers took this swipe at the Express.

Source Neil Henderson Image Express via Neil Henderson