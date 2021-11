This brilliant thread recreates Bohemian Rhapsody as you’ve never seen it before

Entertainment

Bohemian Rhapsody must be one of the most covered songs of all time, some of them parodies, but this is a completely original take on the very lengthy Queen classic, and we dread to think how long it took @BigJDubz to complete.

We challenge you to sing these words.

Is this the real life?

Is this just

Caught in a

No escape from

Open your eyes,

Look up to the

I'm just a

I need no

Because I'm easy come,

Little high,

Any way the wind blows, doesn't

To me,

Mamaaa, just

Put a gun against his head, pulled

Now he's dead. Mamaa, life had

But now I've gone and

Mamaa, ooooo, didn't mean

If I'm not back again this

Carry on, carry on, as if

Too late, my time has come. Sends shivers

Body's aching

Goodbye everybody, I've got to go. Gotta leave you all behind and

Mama, oooh

I don't want to die,

I sometimes wish I'd never

I see a little silhouetto

Scaramouch, Scaramouch will you do the

Thunderbolts and lightning, very, very

Galileo, Galileo

Galileo, Galileo

Galileo,

I'm just a poor boy nobody loves me

He's just a poor boy from a

Spare him his life from this

Easy come, easy go, will you