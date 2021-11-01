Bad day? Could be worse, you could be trying to finish this concrete floor

Animals

If you’re having a bad day, as we invariably are, it’s always reassuring to know – if not overflowing with human kindness – that there’s someone out there having a worse day like you.

Like this guy just trying to finish a concrete floor, only for this to keep happening. Again, and again … and again.

‘Dude just wants to finish the job,’ said Redditor Sapulinjing who shared it.

‘Some dog owners …’

slipstream65513 ‘Is totally disrespectful let your dog do that.’

LGmatata86 ‘Billable hours gonna be massive on this job.’

Sillyist ‘Good luck collecting on that from the dog owner.’

MrFixemall ‘Dude gets paid by the hour. That’s his dog.’

Source Reddit u/Sapulinjing