A musician shared these outrageously entitled requests to work for free – 7 proper jaw-droppers

In the pantheon of outrageously entitled people trying to get stuff on the cheap – or entirely for free – this thread by musician Jamie Mathias – @JamieMathias on Twitter – is surely a prime exhibit.

Jamie put together a thread of ‘outrageous requests … for personal songs from people who really don’t understand how businesses work’.

And these 7 are proper jaw-droppers.

Outrageous requests I’ve had for personal songs from people who really don’t understand how businesses work [A THREAD]

1. You’ll build a name for much quicker for yourself by doing this for free pic.twitter.com/uyQVTK1133 — Jamie Mathias (@JamieMathias) October 26, 2021

2. The man who thought I should cover the cost of my own flight to his wedding in Italy and write the song for free so I could get a nice video out of it. pic.twitter.com/SX8E8RBeZX — Jamie Mathias (@JamieMathias) October 26, 2021

3. The man who offered to pimp out his bridesmaids and wouldn’t take no for an answer pic.twitter.com/tvHV8sz7Tp — Jamie Mathias (@JamieMathias) October 26, 2021

4. The woman who wanted a song for her horse riding company with no budget, in exchange for me sharing it to my facebook for exposure. She blocked me after I asked for a horse in exchange 😢 pic.twitter.com/oa7Ye5tMfD — Jamie Mathias (@JamieMathias) October 26, 2021

6. The one that compared sharing a song to 2000 followers to @justinbieber sharing it pic.twitter.com/NFtn0rG3oI — Jamie Mathias (@JamieMathias) October 26, 2021



You can read the whole thread here – there’s lots more where these came from – and here’s just one more, maybe our favourite of the whole lot.

17. How could I forget this gem! One of my favourites. Someone who was quoted and invoice £1050 and mistakenly read it (twice) as £10.50 and that’s what he put in my account. I must think I’m Ed Sheeran or something. I particularly enjoyed the shock when I sent £1.05 back pic.twitter.com/uCBFmsyfne — Jamie Mathias (@JamieMathias) October 27, 2021

Follow Jamie Mathias on Twitter here, on Instagram here and find him on Spotify over here.

