27 frightfully good Halloween tweets

In the UK and Ireland, at least, the weather might have been the scariest thing about Halloween. Anyone opening the door to trick-or-treaters on Sunday night might have assumed all the ghosts died by drowning and the witches came straight from the ducking stool.

It wouldn’t be right to let it pass by without taking a look at some of the best Halloweeen jokes we’ve spotted this year.

They’re frightfully good.

1.

one of these pumpkins did their own “research” pic.twitter.com/jitF5ejdIv — Rob N Roll 🎃™️ (@thegallowboob) October 16, 2021

2.

"you! you there!" he shouted to a boy on the street. "what month is this?" the boy gave him a puzzled look. "it's spookyballs, sir. spookyballs month." — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) October 1, 2021

3.

This time of year can be tough. Check on your friends. Make sure they haven’t turned into Dracula — Mave (@MavenofHonor) October 25, 2021

4.

When you carve a pumpkin, make the eyes first so it has to watch you carve the rest. — 🎃👻Horror Archaeologist 👽🐺🏳️‍🌈 (@ClassADude) October 24, 2021

5.

Sometimes people take their Halloween costumes too far. These two scared the shit out of me.#Halloween pic.twitter.com/sr0qjKrVEc — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 31, 2021

6.

Sure, we like the Peanuts Great Pumpkin, but we don’t talk about the Old Testament Great Pumpkin with all the vengeance and slaying and such. — cap’n watsisname (@capnwatsisname) October 28, 2021

7.

Reminder that museums are GREAT Halloween costume inspo. @metmuseum pic.twitter.com/ADkXkpyucj — Dustin Growick 🦖 (@DustinGrowick) October 28, 2021

8.

Top Five Halloween Movies: 1. The Haunting of Haunted Haunt

2. Hocus Cadabra

3. Tim Burton’s Disturbing Stop Action Movie With That Weird Tim Burton Look

4. Ghost Monkey Returns

5. Elf — Jake Vig (@Jake_Vig) October 4, 2021

9.

Baby are you okay? You've barely touched your Char-spookerie. pic.twitter.com/zHGbdBrSqQ — Stormy Kittyhawk 🔜 BLFC 🎈🎈 (@StormyKittyhawk) October 7, 2021

10.

This Hallowe’en, I’m dressing up as the apostrophe in Hallowe’en. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) October 31, 2021

11.

Trick or treaters Me pic.twitter.com/8xllRi020Q — Freaky Geeky 🤓🏳️‍🌈 (@Freak0nIine) October 31, 2021

12.

recently i’ve seen like 10 houses with a bunch of skeletons and ghouls in their yards. what the fuck is going on i’m starting to get scared — cory (harvard graduate) (@coolmathgame_) October 29, 2021

13.

We don’t utilize the “trick” part of trick-or-treat enough. Find some annoying looking kids today and open some credit cards in their names — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) October 31, 2021

14.