This viral TikTok is the best interview with Halloween’s Michael Myers you’ll see

TikToker Gavin Blake has gone viral with this timely spoof interview with Michael Myers, the unkillable antagonist of the Halloween film franchise.

Nice touch, chasing himself into the car park.

TikTok users loved it.

It found its way to Twitter, where people were just as blown away – hence the viral thing.

Dawg this is one of the greatest tik toks Iv ever seen pic.twitter.com/v0yqi7v2Ui — AGAPE (@MAG_Milli) October 20, 2021

best Halloween entry since 1978 https://t.co/QXCQf3OYXo — zachary (@zmorgasboard) October 21, 2021

The internet always wins. 😂🤣👇 https://t.co/5TGEVIS6VT — LaToya Morgan (@MorganicInk) October 22, 2021

RTing this so i can find it quicker when I need to watch it (every 20 minutes) https://t.co/35tEs6EUWz — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) October 22, 2021

DC REALTIME NEWS tweeted this …

Which is more than can be said for Michael Myers.

