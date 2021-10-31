Entertainment

This viral TikTok is the best interview with Halloween’s Michael Myers you’ll see

Poke Staff. Updated October 31st, 2021

TikToker Gavin Blake has gone viral with this timely spoof interview with Michael Myers, the unkillable antagonist of the Halloween film franchise.

@gavinblake23An inside interview with the Michael Myers ##michaelmyers ##halloween

♬ original sound – Gavinblake23🐉

Nice touch, chasing himself into the car park.

TikTok users loved it.

It found its way to Twitter, where people were just as blown away – hence the viral thing.

DC REALTIME NEWS tweeted this …

Which is more than can be said for Michael Myers.

If you enjoyed this, you may also like to follow Gavin on Instagram and YouTube.

READ MORE

Fox News took aim at Jamie Lee Curtis for doing this and these are the only replies you need

Source @gavinblake23 Image Screengrab