Watching Vincent Price perform his Thriller rap is the best way to celebrate Halloween

Poke Staff. Updated October 31st, 2021

When Michael Jackson’s Thriller video was released in December 1983, it was an event. The anticipation was almost palpable and it was the talk of the entertainment media – and playgrounds and workplaces – for weeks afterwards.

As well as being a new Michael Jackson release and a ground-breaking John Landis-directed short film, the fact that it featured that master of horror, Vincent Price, was a huge coup.

A clip showing the only time Vincent Price ever performed his spoken word piece live has been doing the rounds. It’s quite something.

What a legend!

Joan Rivers obviously couldn’t resist the opportunity to have the perfect performance on Friday the 13th on The Late Show, and we’re very glad she didn’t.

When the @HorrorHammer1 Twitter account shared the video as an early nod to Halloween, it hit the spot with tweeters.

@SlateJetpack had this suitably bloody wish.

MUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

