Watching Vincent Price perform his Thriller rap is the best way to celebrate Halloween
When Michael Jackson’s Thriller video was released in December 1983, it was an event. The anticipation was almost palpable and it was the talk of the entertainment media – and playgrounds and workplaces – for weeks afterwards.
As well as being a new Michael Jackson release and a ground-breaking John Landis-directed short film, the fact that it featured that master of horror, Vincent Price, was a huge coup.
A clip showing the only time Vincent Price ever performed his spoken word piece live has been doing the rounds. It’s quite something.
What a legend!
Joan Rivers obviously couldn’t resist the opportunity to have the perfect performance on Friday the 13th on The Late Show, and we’re very glad she didn’t.
When the @HorrorHammer1 Twitter account shared the video as an early nod to Halloween, it hit the spot with tweeters.
Joan Rivers and Vincent Price. Legendary. Happy Halloween… https://t.co/CsWEKiory1
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 11, 2021
Only Vincent Price could rhyme “blood” with “neighborhood” and make it sound good https://t.co/aFCSyhva0z
— Brent Black (@brentalfloss) October 13, 2021
when he started laughing and looking devilish? the best!! lmao https://t.co/5Ws04Zaf2v
— araminta’s sh0tgun (@LordeBarrington) October 12, 2021
Parasocial relationships, yada yada, but he always seemed like such a chill, sweet guyhttps://t.co/khdPai9ZsH
— Mario Bava’s Zack Sunday (@BudrykZack) October 12, 2021
Bloody hell, absolutely brilliant https://t.co/S5XrCdbh4u
— The Lad’s Dad (@IanR_1970) October 11, 2021
@SlateJetpack had this suitably bloody wish.
inject this directly into my veins plz https://t.co/aTfqOR25k5
— Robert (@SlateJetpack) October 13, 2021
MUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
