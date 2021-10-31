This entitled customer’s lack of self-awareness is a proper mind-blower

Pics

There are people who are not very self aware, and there are people who are not very self aware. And then there’s this person, an entitled customer (of sorts) who’s not happy when he’s told he’s got to pay.

‘The world doesn’t owe you a living,’ said kalibabka who shared it over on Reddit.

Mind-blowing.

‘Coincidentally – the world doesn’t you a personalized song.’

boxofsquirrels “Cheeky” of you.’

VexisArcanum ‘I’m curious what these beggars do for the living they don’t deserve.’

pizzahandies ‘Oh, they work hard, you see, and scrabble for every thin dime they have. It’s exhausting, and they’re martyrs for doing that. People should realize this, that these people have just worked so hard every day of their lives, and they should be recognized for it … with free stuff.’

My_Soda_Is_Flat

To conclude …

“No, the world doesn’t owe me anything. You would if I performed a service for you though.”

farts_n_darts

Source Reddit u/kalibabka