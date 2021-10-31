The jury’s out on whether this Halloween prank is a trick or a treat

Videos

u/Yoloboy6208 on Reddit describes this short clip as ‘Leaving a treat for delivery drivers’, but it looks a lot more like a trick to us.

Good job they tried to grab a sweet after putting the parcel down.

Redditors were divided on whether it was okay or not.

All fun and games until you give the old guy a heart attack.

ScottishSubmarine

Good thing plenty of people subscribe to toilet paper on Amazon. That driver has something to wipe with when he gets back in his van.

codefreespirit

I’d have pissed myself from the jump scare and then again laughing at myself. I could use some fun like this during the workday. Plus, I love spooky season. But also, some spare boxers.

Einsteins_coffee_mug

Fuck you. Someone’s going to break an ankle on your stairs.

onemanclic

My man just wanted a candy, man 🙁

dragonx89g

I work for Amazon delivering and yeah this would’ve scared me but you’ve gotta find joy in those moments cause that is definitely funny.

EU-Badger

There’s so many people in these comments that are making this out to be some huge injustice. They didn’t rig a booby-trapped pie to smash the guy in the face, it’s a spirit Halloween animatronic decoration and an optional bowl of candy that triggers it. The guy is laughing, it’s Halloween season, it’s fun. I’d be happy as a pig in shit if someone got me with this. Plus candy.

Einsteins_coffee_mug

As u/Ilove2fly pointed out, whether it’s a trick or a treat, it might just backfire.

For the rest of the month, they will wonder why and be frustrated that their packages keep getting tossed onto the porch.

READ MORE

Haunted Halloween Photobooth Prank

Source r/funny Image Screengrab