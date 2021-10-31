Simply 17 of the funniest parenting tweets of the month

Life

October’s the longest month of the year and it probably felt even longer if you’ve got little kids – or indeed big kids – with you at home.

So what better way to take the edge off than with 17 of the funniest parenting tweets of the month (we love ’em really).

1.

been searching for my 4 year old’s dog who is lost somewhere in this house. her… imaginary dog. we still haven’t found him. she’s crying. pic.twitter.com/Y09wJ7LIQT — BigRed🇩🇴 (@GeeSweetYeeks) October 17, 2021

2.

My son on why Caleb is his best friend at kindergarten: “He doesn’t really speak English, so we can skip all the talking and just get right to the karate.” — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) October 1, 2021

3.

My 12yo is into scary movies but complained they aren’t scary enough so we just watched The Descent and wow you don’t always know when you fuck up as a parent but this was a big one. — Andrew O. (@TheOrvedahl) October 18, 2021

4.

My daughter forgot her gym uniform at home. When I arrived at her school to drop it off, I realized I also forgot the uniform. I see where she gets it from. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 5, 2021

5.

Why would I pay for a haunted house when I can wake up to my kid silently standing by my bed at 3 AM. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 10, 2021

6.

I’m not saying my husband and I are scared of our teen daughter but we just rock-paper-scissored to see who has to wake her up. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 16, 2021

7.

Nobody is more drunk with power than a 6-year-old telling Alexa to do anything. — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) October 9, 2021

8.

Freddy Krueger [flashing bladed glove]: WELCOME TO YOUR WORST NIGHTMARE. Me: I have 4 kids. Two are in college. One just got his driver’s license and my youngest is about to become a teenager. Freddy: Me: Freddy: I’m so sorry to bother you. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 19, 2021

9.