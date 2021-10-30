Simply 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Celebrity

It’s time once again to look back on 9 of the funniest, most brutal and frankly downright satisfying comebacks of the last seven days.

1. ‘Gary Lineker’s response to a man who told him to stick to football’

(via)

2. James O’Brien 1, Talk Radio 0′

(via)

3. ‘Killed a guy and one country in a single sentence’

(via)

4. ‘Well played, The Almighty’

(via)

5. ‘Don’t come at immunologists’



(via)

6. ‘Mike Graham was recently made to look like a simpleton for stating you can grow concrete. Here he’s schooled by Ofcom for a blatant lie. Glorious.’

(via)

7. ‘Conspiracy theorist murdered’

(via)

8. ‘So much wrong here, where to begin?’



(via)

9. ‘Uno Reverse’

(via)

READ MORE

People are sharing the pre-pandemic habits they definitely won’t return to – 25 most relatable

Source Reddit r/MurderedByWords