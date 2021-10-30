15 fabulous times these entitled bosses were told where to stick their job

Life

A lot of exchanges have gone viral recently highlighting the outrageous behaviour of some entitled bosses and their employees’ winning responses.

So we’ve rounded up 15 of the most memorable times where people told their managers exactly where they could stick their job.

And a supremely satisfying read it is too.

1. ‘Who’s the boss now?’

(via)

2. ‘I made the mistake of calling in sick for my shift 8 hours before it started. No regrets’

(via)

3. ‘Never told a boss off like this. And it felt amazing’

(via)

4. ‘Got my beer balls on right now, I think I made the right decision’

(via)

5. ‘Quit my job last night, it was nice to be home to make the kids breakfast and take them to school today! Off to hunt for a new opportunity, wish me luck :)’

(via)

6. ‘I was the last person at my store, and i quit today after being expected to come in and help customers after being exposed to covid’

(via)

7. ‘So this just happened and I’m almost numb atm. I hope I don’t regret this tomorrow as I do enjoy my job, but management is rough’

(via)