13 of the funniest pictures that went viral this week

Pics

These 13 funny pictures that went viral this week need no introduction from us. Apart from the one we’ve just written.

1. ‘I’m confused’



(via)

2. ‘Student handed this in today’

(via)

3. ‘Mark Zuckerberg is using BBQ sauce as a book stopper’

(via)

4. ‘As a physician and pet owner… I completely understand’

(via)

5. ‘No one wants vacations mandates!’

(via)

6. ‘Someone at a festival offered me a little bag of coke’



(via)

7. ‘That’s one way to boost sales’

(via)

8. ‘Ex cheated. Called off wedding. Day of “wedding” I was sad. My family surprised me with an Anti-Wedding party’



(via)

9. ‘So my parents own a restaurant and this is their latest food pic of stuffed chicken breasts for their socials. Should I let them know…?’

(via)

10. ‘The last word …’

(via)

11. ‘The perfect packing didn’t exi …’

(via)

12. ‘I am the only one in the building today. Someone pranked me and scared me to death’

(via)

13. ‘Mom says we’re twins 🥔😂’

(via)

READ MORE

17 hilarious ‘what could go wrong?’ moments when people got entirely what was coming to them

Source Reddit r/funny