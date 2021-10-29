Wendy’s ‘Meta’ joke was good but this troll takedown was even better

News

This is not the first time Wendy’s has won at Twitter, but it’s definitely one of the best.

It began when the fast food chain joined in the almost universal mockery of Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement of Facebook’s new name as … Meta.

Changing name to Meat — Meat (@Wendys) October 28, 2021

And lots of people enjoyed it.

This is awkward- we’re going w/ MEATA — Slim Jim 🚀 MEATA (@SlimJim) October 28, 2021

Into the Meataverse — Meat (@Wendys) October 28, 2021

Why not Beef? — Coin Collector (@khotige) October 28, 2021

because it’s a joke about the new facebook name — Meat (@Wendys) October 28, 2021

Not this person, though, who took time out from their busy schedule to tell Wendy’s just how funny they found it. And we’re very glad they did because then this happened.

You want fries with that burn?

The absolute savagery — Chris Mac (@Chrsmccr) October 28, 2021

Source Twitter @Wendys H/T Reddit u/mdhunter99