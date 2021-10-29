News

Wendy’s ‘Meta’ joke was good but this troll takedown was even better

Poke Staff. Updated October 29th, 2021

This is not the first time Wendy’s has won at Twitter, but it’s definitely one of the best.

It began when the fast food chain joined in the almost universal mockery of Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement of Facebook’s new name as … Meta.

And lots of people enjoyed it.

Not this person, though, who took time out from their busy schedule to tell Wendy’s just how funny they found it. And we’re very glad they did because then this happened.

You want fries with that burn?

