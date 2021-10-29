This museum’s unexpectedly wholesome exhibit is making people’s day better

Pics

This unexpectedly wholesome museum visit has just gone wildly viral on Reddit and it’s making a lot of people’s day better.

‘This little girl’s rock displayed in my local museum,’ said Redditor Clopidee who shared it.

Awwww.

Just in case that’s tricky to read …

Bethan’s Rock

2019 ‘On 23rd August 2019, Bethan visited Poole Museum. ‘After talking with her mum about what museums do, Bethan decided she wants to donate her ‘most precious’ rock to the museum. She asked that we put it behind glass and look after it, so that everyone could see and enjoy it.’

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘Thanks Bethan, for sharing something so important to you with so many people.’

HerbertGrayWasHere ‘Glad to see the staff at Poole museum are still just as friendly as they used to be. Haven’t been back there in years.’

ChaoticNeutral22 ‘This is beautiful. Such a simple gesture for the museum and it certainly made this child smile.’

bifalif ‘This post is Poole in a nutshell. Best place on the whole Southern coast for sure.’

Nine_Eye_Ron ‘This is exactly what the world should be for children. Pass the magic forward!’

PhoenixFoxington ‘Time to assemble a diverse team to pull off the perfect heist.’

gizzardgullet ‘And then see it recovered, restored, returned, auctioned for some ridiculous amount because of internet fame, funding Poole Museum for decades to come, and put on permanent loan back to Poole Museum. ‘Bethan later authors an auto-biography (including the effects of the heist) and options it to Hollywood. This funds her research and support for sponsoring creativity in children.’

Apprehensive_Hat8986

Source Reddit yu/Clopidee