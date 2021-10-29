People are mocking Facebook’s ‘Meta’ rebrand – 19 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns

News

Facebook’s been having a troubled and much-criticised time of late so Mark Zuckerberg might have been hoping a much-anticipated rebrand would spark a ray of light amidst the gloom.

Unfortunately for him – and fortunately for everyone else – the just announced change of name of its holding company to ‘Meta’ prompted a wave of dismay and bemusement. But most of all, plain old hilarity.

Announcing @Meta — the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

And just in case you wondered what on earth they’re talking about, this may – or may not – help.

I wish I could tell you this is ironic. But earlier today, irony passed away after a massive cardiac event from which it did not recover pic.twitter.com/Zz7hvScSOB — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) October 28, 2021

But before people got around to playing and connecting, they have been busy mocking. In 3D, obviously.

1.

this all happened because zuckerberg never meta girl until college — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 28, 2021

2.

“The name of the company is Meta. It’s a cutting edge high-tech Web 3.0 company with no data and consumer exploitation issues whatsoever currently trading at a deep discount to fair value” pic.twitter.com/4cEvkgzyCl — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. 💸 (@ParikPatelCFA) October 28, 2021

3.

Meta as in “we are a cancer to democracy metastasizing into a global surveillance and propaganda machine for boosting authoritarian regimes and destroying civil society… for profit!” https://t.co/jzOcCFaWkJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 28, 2021

4.

Changing name to Meat — Meat (@Wendys) October 28, 2021

5.

Nobody asked for this new Facebook feature pic.twitter.com/18pHZUX3Ej — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 28, 2021

6.

#BREAK Facebook’s new company name is Meta It still has all the same problems it had this morning. pic.twitter.com/3AROaibCeU — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) October 28, 2021

7.

Introducing Meta: the lifelike manboy that knows over 100 human words! pic.twitter.com/GbRjPCqP0p — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 28, 2021

8.

9.

The team behind the Facebook’s name change to Meta pic.twitter.com/AWY2lrczsg — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 28, 2021

10.