James O’Brien’s takedown of this Talk Radio listener’s trolling was A++

Poke Staff. Updated October 29th, 2021

Lots of people have been talking about Talk Radio this week after one of its presenters suggested you could grow concrete.

We only mention this because a Talk Radio listener took to Twitter to troll James O’Brien, a presenter on rival talk station LBC, to ask who else has been switching over to the News UK-owned home of grow-your-own concrete.

And we’re very glad they did because the response from O’Brien – no stranger to schooling people on Twitter – was 10/10.

Oof.

And O’Brien celebrated his latest listening figures, published this week, in the best way possible.

The only way this can possibly get better is if @photomikeyhere gives O’Brien’s show a call. He doesn’t know what he’s missing.

