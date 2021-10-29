James O’Brien’s takedown of this Talk Radio listener’s trolling was A++

Celebrity

Lots of people have been talking about Talk Radio this week after one of its presenters suggested you could grow concrete.

We only mention this because a Talk Radio listener took to Twitter to troll James O’Brien, a presenter on rival talk station LBC, to ask who else has been switching over to the News UK-owned home of grow-your-own concrete.

And we’re very glad they did because the response from O’Brien – no stranger to schooling people on Twitter – was 10/10.

Apparently not, Mikey. The audience for my three hour show is now almost three times the size of the total audience for the entire station you mention here. https://t.co/rFATmVmR1p — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 28, 2021

Oof.

Audience growing quicker than concrete — bampot (@fraserMhay) October 28, 2021

And O’Brien celebrated his latest listening figures, published this week, in the best way possible.

To celebrate my frankly ridiculous new listening figures, I will be having a Brexit phone-in for the first time in ages. Are we all going to pretend that it isn't every bit as awful as most 'Project Fear' predictions? — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 28, 2021

The only way this can possibly get better is if @photomikeyhere gives O’Brien’s show a call. He doesn’t know what he’s missing.

