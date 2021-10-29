25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

It’s Friday, but it’s neither 5 to 5 nor Crackerjack, it’s the Poke Tweets of the Week. Expertly curated for your enjoyment by all of us.

As always, if you like one, put a retweet on it.

1.

Biggest lie known to man pic.twitter.com/HGo9K9iqRW — JunglistYid (@JunglistYid) October 24, 2021

2.

I wish we could make friends as adults the way we did when we were kids. why can’t I just walk up to someone like “look at this rock it looks like a potato” and suddenly we’re best friends — Sahana Srinivasan (@sahana_srini) October 26, 2021

3.

<the domestication of dogs> wolf: I’m gonna eat your babies human: what if, instead of that: blankets and peanut butter wolf: ……..I’m listening — Charlotte Moore-Lambert (@cavaticat) October 24, 2021

4.

oh go on then, it’s Christmas pic.twitter.com/rAa4dFWiNh — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 26, 2021

5.

Yearly cycle of a freelancer:

I'm so busy

I'm so busy

I'm so busy

I WILL NEVER GET WORK AGAIN

I'm so busy

I'm so busy

I'm so busy

NO ONE WILL EVER EMPLOY ME — Sophie Sparham (@SophieSparham) October 26, 2021

6.

The older I get the more I feel that the most impressive thing about Jesus Christ was that a man in his 30s had 12 friends. — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) October 24, 2021

7.

this year I'm taking part in NO-vember (pronounced "november") where I will be saying no to everything, go away — dan hett (@danhett) October 25, 2021

8.

Me distracting security while my wife steals a ps5 pic.twitter.com/1JnApAkWQV — Menace James (@LadiesLuhhJames) October 26, 2021

9.

Women’s magazines are really like tHis iS tHE bEAutY iSsuE like all the other issues are about math and Krav Maga. — Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) October 25, 2021

10.

We’re getting closer to the end of October which means Mariah Carey is defrosting as we speak — Nia ✨ (@_niazzzz__) October 27, 2021

11.

Turns out you can just buy a birthday cake anytime and eat it yourself. Nobody checks. — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) October 20, 2021

12.