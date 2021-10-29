25 favourite funny tweets of the week
It’s Friday, but it’s neither 5 to 5 nor Crackerjack, it’s the Poke Tweets of the Week. Expertly curated for your enjoyment by all of us.
Biggest lie known to man pic.twitter.com/HGo9K9iqRW
— JunglistYid (@JunglistYid) October 24, 2021
I wish we could make friends as adults the way we did when we were kids. why can’t I just walk up to someone like “look at this rock it looks like a potato” and suddenly we’re best friends
— Sahana Srinivasan (@sahana_srini) October 26, 2021
<the domestication of dogs>
wolf: I’m gonna eat your babies
human: what if, instead of that: blankets and peanut butter
wolf: ……..I’m listening
— Charlotte Moore-Lambert (@cavaticat) October 24, 2021
oh go on then, it’s Christmas pic.twitter.com/rAa4dFWiNh
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 26, 2021
Yearly cycle of a freelancer:
I'm so busy
I'm so busy
I'm so busy
I WILL NEVER GET WORK AGAIN
I'm so busy
I'm so busy
I'm so busy
NO ONE WILL EVER EMPLOY ME
— Sophie Sparham (@SophieSparham) October 26, 2021
The older I get the more I feel that the most impressive thing about Jesus Christ was that a man in his 30s had 12 friends.
— Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) October 24, 2021
this year I'm taking part in NO-vember (pronounced "november") where I will be saying no to everything, go away
— dan hett (@danhett) October 25, 2021
Me distracting security while my wife steals a ps5 pic.twitter.com/1JnApAkWQV
— Menace James (@LadiesLuhhJames) October 26, 2021
Women’s magazines are really like tHis iS tHE bEAutY iSsuE like all the other issues are about math and Krav Maga.
— Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) October 25, 2021
We’re getting closer to the end of October which means Mariah Carey is defrosting as we speak
— Nia ✨ (@_niazzzz__) October 27, 2021
Turns out you can just buy a birthday cake anytime and eat it yourself. Nobody checks.
— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) October 20, 2021
This made me smile on a rainy Seattle evening – pic.twitter.com/YbAU5LEvh6
— Nancy Pearl (@Nancy_Pearl) October 23, 2021