A professor shared this trans language ‘problem’ and was owned into next week – 9 favourite takedowns

Leading contender for facepalm of the week is surely this, a professor who went onto Twitter – where else? – to share this trans language ‘problem’ that left his wife frozen in fear.

You probably don’t know Gad Saad from books such as ‘The Parasitic Mind: How Infectious Ideas Are Killing Common Sense’ but, anyway, here’s what he had to say.

Frozen in fear, we tell you!

And as you may not be surprised to learn, it turned out it didn’t sound like a problem to everyone. In fact, it didn’t sound like a problem to pretty much anyone.

Here are our 9 favourite responses.

1.

Maybe your wife should change her greeting from “you there, female!” to a more traditional “hi” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 27, 2021

2.

congrats on using gender neutral language in your tweet about how hard language is. — Michael’s Italian Restaurant 🤌 (@aurelioacts) October 27, 2021

3.

things you can “safely” say to your gender-ambiguous server:

“hello”

“how are you?”

“can i have a coffee with cream & sugar”

“the leaves are beautiful out there”

“those are great shoes” things not to say:

“what up, theyfriend?”

“can i see your genitals?” — Midwestern Hedgie (@MidwestHedgie) October 27, 2021

4.

shaking and throwing up because i forgot how to say “hi may i please have a large coffee” — noelia (@knowngaslighter) October 27, 2021

5.

“The barista at Starbucks was at the counter making gender and I saw one of the genders and the gender looked at me!” — 🎃💀Bratty Bekka but Spookier💀🎃 (@BrattyBekka) October 27, 2021

6.

I hope you’re not expecting me to suppress my deep inner urge to bellow “ORRIGHT MISSUS” and “EVENING SQUIRE” to everyone I meet — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) October 27, 2021

7.

when you wanna order a latte but u don’t know the person’s gender pic.twitter.com/ojTZjfLg3A — 🍂The PS1 startup sound as a Pumpkin Spice Lesbian (@janusrose) October 27, 2021

8.

How does this happen? How are you likely to order a coffee from someone, and use third person pronouns for them? “Hello, can I have a latte? Thank you. Your earrings are lovely by the way!” That’s about as chatty as you’d expect to be? — Rex Monday (@FaggyMcDykepuff) October 27, 2021

9.

I was in a hipster coffee shop and a young man in skinny jeans staggered in, bleeding out from a gunshot to the belly. I heard him tell his friend he needed someone to call an ambulance but was afraid to ask for help because he didn’t know the right pronoun to use. He’s dead now. — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 27, 2021

To conclude, this.

she could’ve just said “hello, can i please have a croissant” without starting a culture war — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) October 27, 2021

Oh, and also this.

FROZEN IN FEAR pic.twitter.com/z79Ddhx1KZ — tanya tagaq (@tagaq) October 27, 2021

