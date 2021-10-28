People are sharing the pre-pandemic habits they definitely won’t return to – 25 most relatable

Life

When the world returns to normal – or, at least as normal as it’s going to get – post pandemic, there are certain old habits that we absolutely, definitely, 100% won’t be returning to, ever again.

We only mention this after Redditor NativeSniper asked this.

“What’s one thing we did before the pandemic that even if the world went back to normal you wouldn’t do again?”

And these 25 are entirely relatable.

1.

‘Go to work sick.’

Apexmisser

2.

‘Daily commute. Our company is committed to 3 days a week max in the office. I’ve been in twice since the pandemic and the colossal amount of wasted time really stunned me.’

dewayneestes

3.

‘I still want “No Contact Delivery” to be an option.’

-eDgAR-

4.

‘Breathe down people’s necks in the checkout lane.’

Phil_Drill

5.

‘Treat my job title like it’s my family name.

‘Nah, I give you labor and you give me money, that’s the extent of our relationship and much like anyone trading time for money, others will pay me for my time.

‘Not a chance I will ever again bleed, sweat or cry for an employer. Never ever again.’

thatswhatshesaidxx

6.

‘Bras with wires in them.’

allornothingbox

7.

‘Even if COVID disappeared overnight, I’d still want strangers and casual acquaintances stay at least 6 feet away from me whenever possible.’

josh924

8.

‘Birthday cake / candles. “Here, I exhaled heavily on this, please eat it.”

muusandskwirrel

9.

‘Accept people’s invitations just because they invite me, not because I actually want to see them.’

pzinho

10.

‘Feeling bad about calling in.’

Specific-noise123

11.

‘Standing ass to dicks in line, I love how everyone, at least in my area, just kept up with the social distancing when standing in line at the cashier.’

ricogreyfu

12.

‘Fake cough in public to hide the sound of passing gas.’

Cannonfury

13.

‘Won’t necessarily say never, but bowling while eating finger foods seems like a really bad idea now.’

limeflavoredchip