‘Just a train passing by, nothing special’

Over in the corner of Reddit called ‘unexpected’ this old video of a ‘passing train’ has just gone viral because it’s a proper jaw-dropper.

Boom. Except not, in this case. And thank goodness for that.

‘This could be the best video ever recorded on VHS.’

kospete ‘Guess going down with the ship doesn’t apply to trains.’

RocketmanRK ‘Once the brake is set in emergency there’s nothing else you can do.’

aberdonian-pingu ‘Except bail out, apparently.’

_Wyse_

And a bit of expert advice here, just in case you find yourself in a similar situation. Could happen.

‘He put his leading foot down first. You are supposed to put your trailing foot down first so you don’t trip over yourself because of your momentum, as you see here. Also, you should run perpendicular or back away from where the collision is going to happen. ‘Source: I went through brakeman training back in 1977. ‘He was poorly trained …’

ksiyoto

Source Reddit u/Previous_Reporter_63