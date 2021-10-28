News

A Democrat senator wore a denim vest to preside over the Senate – 9 ready-to-wear takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated October 28th, 2021

We’re not in the business of telling anyone what to wear, obviously, but there was something about the distinctive look sported by outspoken Democrat senator Kyrsten Sinema that got people talking.

Sinema – one of two senators who could undermine Joe Biden’s climate change hopes – was overseeing the Senate at the time and turned up for work dressed like this.

See if you can spot what prompted the mockery.

There’s a time and a place for a denim vest. Well, probably there is. And this surely wasn’t it. Here are our favourite 9 things people said about it.

To conclude …

And just in case you were thinking whether there were rules about wearing denim, and who they applied to, there was also this.

Source Twitter @cspanJeremy