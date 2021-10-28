A Democrat senator wore a denim vest to preside over the Senate – 9 ready-to-wear takedowns

News

We’re not in the business of telling anyone what to wear, obviously, but there was something about the distinctive look sported by outspoken Democrat senator Kyrsten Sinema that got people talking.

Sinema – one of two senators who could undermine Joe Biden’s climate change hopes – was overseeing the Senate at the time and turned up for work dressed like this.

See if you can spot what prompted the mockery.

CLIP: Denim vest presiding in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/4Yx02nOlCg — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) October 26, 2021

There’s a time and a place for a denim vest. Well, probably there is. And this surely wasn’t it. Here are our favourite 9 things people said about it.

The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that the opening riff of "Bad to the Bone" must play whenever Sinema presides https://t.co/hdcajouJCi — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 26, 2021

Kyrsten Sinema proposes Wall Of Death on southern border pic.twitter.com/SXHFYYyoso — James Isaiah Muñoz (@jamesmunoz) October 26, 2021

I’m just a girl, sitting here wearing a denim vest, betraying my party, asking you to love me. https://t.co/dpnz9zC7zA — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) October 26, 2021

Kyrsten Sinema works with her staff to get dressed for Congress today pic.twitter.com/PpENDdpvPU — Chelsea Popekin 🎃 (@chelseathepope) October 26, 2021

The vest says "I'm in a biker gang that talks to managers" and the glasses say "You must continue to endure the cruelties of the for-profit healthcare system." https://t.co/XGnyPzwp1J — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) October 26, 2021

Nothing against denim vest but presiding over the U.S. Senate in one is embarrassing just like everything else @kyrstensinema does pic.twitter.com/QM9qMHYX25 — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) October 26, 2021

This is the kind of vest that's much cuter when you're not blocking clean energy, homecare for the elderly and disabled, free community college, lower prescription drug costs and higher taxes on corporations and billionaires https://t.co/XeybVNv0u5 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 26, 2021

If they can go after a tan suit, it is right and proper that we talk about Kyrsten Sinema's denim vest. https://t.co/UGVk6IB16Y — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 26, 2021

Kyrsten Sinema, rebel without a clue. https://t.co/TwSMgEAXCP — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 27, 2021

To conclude …

Policing women's outfits is bad but let's be real if I showed up to my job in a denim vest I would absolutely get roasted by my coworkers so it's only fair that Kyrstyn Synyma gets the same pic.twitter.com/jR2ViowCEo — Truman Chipotle (@LoganJames) October 26, 2021

And just in case you were thinking whether there were rules about wearing denim, and who they applied to, there was also this.

There used to be a sign in the Senate Press Gallery admonishing journalists they were not allowed to wear denim into the chamber. Hill reporters: is it still there? https://t.co/1K1CF17nao — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) October 26, 2021

