18 funny tweets about email etiquette that mean hitting ‘send’ will never be the same again

Simply 18 funny tweets about the dos, don’ts and much else besides when it comes to writing an email.

Hitting ‘send’ will never be quite the same again.

1.

“To whom it may concern”

– vague

– weak

– ignorable “To whom it will concern”

– ominous

– strong

– alarming — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) August 11, 2021

2.

When I sign an email “Yours” it’s not a term of endearment— it means this email is now yours I’m done with it get it away from me. — Kate McKean (@kate_mckean) March 8, 2021

3.

Writing “Warm Regards” on a passive aggressive work email pic.twitter.com/4Zs1GMllLg — 📖 “5 Characteristics of Neoimperialism” Cheng&Lu (@hermit_hwarang) May 13, 2018

4.

Every email I ever send: Hello! I am extremely excited to be corresponding with you! You can tell by the number of exclamation points I use! Here is one sentence with a period so that I don’t come across as manic. Thanks! — kathleen barber (@katelizabee) October 3, 2019

5.

“Sorry for the reply delay!”

– predictable

– disorganised

– admits fault on your part “in response to your premature email,”

– brazen

– establishes dominance

– might get fired, giving you more time to work on your series of crime novellas — ruby 🐊 (@roobeekeane) July 24, 2019

6.

[evolution of a work email] FUCK YOU I SPECIFICALLY SAID- *deletedeletedelete* If you had taken the time to actually read wha- *deletedeletedelete* Apologies, I will be more clear next time 🙂 — Skoog (@Skoog) August 7, 2018

7.

i sign emails with “Best,” which is short for “I am the best,” — maddy fellows (@mabbylmao) February 2, 2021

8.

Every work email I send: Hey!

Sorry to bug you!

Was just wondering

(If it’s not too much trouble)

Would it be possible to do thing you said you’d do?

Totally fine if not!

Prob my fault anyway I’m an idiot 🙂

Sorry to bother you!

Sorry I exist!

So sorry!

Just let me know!

Emily — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) October 19, 2018

9.