The mounting fury of this guy on finding out he’d bought ‘unisex’ trainers is quite the read

Weird World

Still early days we know but leading contender for facepalm of the week is surely this, a most fragile of men whose mounting fury at discovering he’d bought a pair of ‘unisex’ trainers is quite the read.

‘Weird hill to die on but you do you,’ said SadyeAlligood who shared it over on Reddit.

And he got entirely the mockery he deserved.

‘Solidarity brother, I keep trying to return my unicycle & face the same persecution.’

PocketRadzys ‘I am trying to return my bicycle. I don’t want to be bi. Where can I get a heterocycle?’

cardboard-kansio ‘Imagine having masculinity that fragile.’

Aggressive-Cloud3647 ‘I mean because unisex clothes haven’t been around for decades and this is suddenly new information for this moron.’

Young-Old-Man ‘Wow, I would have thought it was an attempt at a joke until the slurs. When did people stop taking a step back and assessing a situation before reacting?’

Parnwig ‘Unfortunately, the flaw in your statement is that you’re assuming these kinds of people ever did that in the first place.’

subaqueousReach

READ MORE

This ‘most Australian interview ever’ is a wild ride from start to finish

Source Reddit u/SadyeAlligood Image Pixabay