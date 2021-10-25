This job ad for a ‘personal assistant’ got the perfect 4-word takedown

Life

This job ad just went viral on Reddit for reasons that are about to become obvious.

So much wrong here, where to begin?’ asked Redditor beerbellybegone

‘You spelled nanny wrong’

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

‘Lmfaooo I’m glad someone called them out. $10 an hour is ridiculous.’

Feaydra ‘You mean I can make 100-150 a week by taking care of screaming kids!?’

GiGaBYTEme90 ‘Also, business is booming…call it what you want, but you should be paying way f-cking more than $10/hour.’

RanchBaganch ‘I’m a nanny and that’s basically a list of what I do everyday and definitely make more than $10hr.’

PleasedPeas ‘And probably work way more than 3 hours a day…that list of responsibilities is a full time job.’

ladygrayfox ‘They want a Maid, an EMT, a manager, a babysitter and a cook at the same time. And for $10/hour. Entitled or delusional?’

beerbellybegone

