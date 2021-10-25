This estate agent filled its window with haunted houses and just won Halloween

Pics

We’re grateful to comedian, writer and presenter Bec Hill for sharing these pictures of a North London estate agent which just won Halloween with this fabulous window display.

And the winner for best commercial Halloween display this year goes to @johndwoodandco in Primrose Hill for swapping out all their entire window listings for haunted real estate complete with detailed copy

(close-ups in thread…) pic.twitter.com/hkvNcUfQSf — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) October 24, 2021

And here are some of the ‘properties’ in close-up.

And while we’re here Bec’s got a new book out called The Slime, the first in a new spooky series Horror Heights for readings eight and up – more info here!

And if you don’t already follow @bechillcomedian on Twitter here.

READ MORE

17 hilarious ‘what could go wrong?’ moments when people got entirely what was coming to them

Source Twitter @bechillcomedian @johndwoodandco