This estate agent filled its window with haunted houses and just won Halloween

Poke Staff. Updated October 25th, 2021

We’re grateful to comedian, writer and presenter Bec Hill for sharing these pictures of a North London estate agent which just won Halloween with this fabulous window display.

And here are some of the ‘properties’ in close-up.

And while we’re here Bec’s got a new book out called The Slime, the first in a new spooky series Horror Heights for readings eight and up – more info here!

And if you don’t already follow @bechillcomedian on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @bechillcomedian @johndwoodandco