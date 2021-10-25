News

The government allowed water companies to carry on dumping sewage in the sea – 19 favourite tweets kicking up a stink

John Plunkett. Updated October 25th, 2021

There’s a growing backlash against the government after it rejected an amendment preventing water companies dumping raw sewage into rivers and the sea.

The last few days have seen a number of beaches closed around the country following raw sewage discharges.

Last week the government rejected an amendment to the Environment Bill, which would have required water companies to take ‘all reasonable steps’ to stop untreated sewage discharges into waterways.

And here are just a few of the many things people are saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

