Just when you thought you’d seen the most outlandish anti-vaxxer claim

On Reddit’s r/VaxxHappened forum, where people share evidence of covidiocy in the wild, u/Rabelink7 posted a screenshot of the most outrageous nonsense we’ve seen since Trump lost his Twitter account.

Sorry …what?

The person responding may have fallen for it, but Redditors weren’t buying it at all.

Then the newborn floated off the ground and recited the entire New Testament in the original Greek.

Elriuhilu

Not possible. A group of people would have been clapping if this actually happened.

BioAssNow

But the the hospital called the National Guard, and we had to call the Prayer Guard. Then they called the Military and then we called the militia. Turns out we ended up calling the same people, so the hospital called upon that devil, Kamala. And then we called up Jesus and everything was wiped away in a flood and now me and my brother can raise our kid in peace.

mrasperez

Yeah this happens all the time, in fact it just happened about 12 times in a row, just this morning at our local hospital. For real. It happened. No kidding!

davebare

A doctor, u/ChaoticLlort, demolished each bizarre point one at a time.

“Laughs in hospital pediatrician. The number of lies here are hilarious. Parents absolutely can refuse vaccines for newborns in all 50 US states (only consequence: kid can’t go to public school). No vaccines are forced. Hospital staff only call their security guards when patients/family are threatening staff. City Police are going to coordinate with hospital security first before even entering the hospital (unless there is armed person immediately threatening, etc.). City Police would never come for vaccination refusal! If City Police did enter the hospital, these parents WERE threatening bodily harm and came to aid hospital security, not the parents. Once a parent threatened to shoot me, and all I got was only 1 armed guard, not 17 LOL. I can’t get hospitals to stop charges under any scenario, even if a child dies. Even non-profit, charity, and/or religion-based hospitals will bill unless/until a waver is approved for by the family with documentation of their low income, etc. Hospitals must bill to stay open.”

They added this –

“I should have pointed out another lie in that post, it’s not 20 immunizations for newborns now, it’s only 1 that is recommended, hepatitis B Yes, you are correct, that many years ago, it would have been only Vit. K shot to prevent deficiency bleeding, and no immunizations. The first set of multiple shots now are at 2 months, although parents can elect to get the 2nd Hep B shot early at 1 month.”

Of course, there might have been an explanation.

Those were some awesome drugs they took. Wow.

IndividualYam5889

Do they use magic mushrooms in US maternity hospitals?

Source r/VaxxHappened Image r/VaxxHappened, esudroff on Pixabay