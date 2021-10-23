13 of the funniest pictures that went viral this week

Pics

Like pretty much every week since about, oooh, 2016, it’s been another long week.

And what better way to take the edge off than with 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week.

1. ‘I can’t be the only one who read it this way …’

2. ‘Shatner forced to work for Amazon to pay back flight costs’

3. ‘Just moved in and bought this sign…finally feels like home’

4. ‘Understandable’

5. ‘Why you can’t trust the public to select names …’

6. ‘Student: You made it hard so I’m gonna make it hard to check’

7. ‘Found at my local “mall sword store”

8. ‘Anti-vaxx scientist in my neighbourhood’

9. ‘My dog needed to get prepped for surgery tomorrow and I couldn’t resist’

10. ‘Spotted at a local fast food restaurant’

11. ‘This hedge in a park was clearly not a great idea’

12. I got ‘I don’t know’ in Chinese tattoo’d on my arm to confuse people who ask what my tattoo means.

13. ‘What is it then’

And also this.

‘What I’m “returning” to Amazon after refusing to refund undelivered item’

