Two cats – two very different weeks

A throwaway account on Reddit has shared these two very different reports about cats, and we know which one might be getting coal in their Christmas stocking. If there’s a cat Santa, that is.

Here’s Maisy, getting some well-earned props.

Good girl, Maisy. Leo is a whole other story.

Redditors weighed in on the badness of Leo – and a couple tried to mitigate on his behalf.

Leo’s a menace.

BustaNut

Leo ate my pork chop.

Terrible_Presumption

Leo was the gunman on the grassy knoll.

erik316wttn

Leo stole my lunch money

HHGOBLIN

Leo the one you take to the bar. Other cat boring as fuck.

mrsic187

Can you blame Leo tho? You were the one who came ’round with that dump truck.

RandomPerson_7

Someone named u/UrsidaeClay summed up the situation.

Leo is a cheeky bastard.

Welcome to cats.

Source r/funny Image r/funny