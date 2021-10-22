Two cats – two very different weeks
A throwaway account on Reddit has shared these two very different reports about cats, and we know which one might be getting coal in their Christmas stocking. If there’s a cat Santa, that is.
Here’s Maisy, getting some well-earned props.
Good girl, Maisy. Leo is a whole other story.
Redditors weighed in on the badness of Leo – and a couple tried to mitigate on his behalf.
Leo’s a menace.
BustaNut
Leo ate my pork chop.
Terrible_Presumption
Leo was the gunman on the grassy knoll.
erik316wttn
Leo stole my lunch money
HHGOBLIN
Leo the one you take to the bar. Other cat boring as fuck.
mrsic187
Can you blame Leo tho? You were the one who came ’round with that dump truck.
RandomPerson_7
Someone named u/UrsidaeClay summed up the situation.
Leo is a cheeky bastard.
Welcome to cats.
